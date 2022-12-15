‘Would be brilliant’ – Danny Cowley reiterates Portsmouth’s goalkeeper transfer plan

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed the club still hope they can send goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi out on loan this winter.

Portsmouth managed to snap up Oluwayemi in the summer transfer window, bringing him in after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end upon the climax of the 2022/22 campaign.

Since then, he’s served as Josh Griffiths’ no.2, only finding game time in the EFL Trophy.

Cowley has remained insistent that they see Oluwayemi as a promising option for years to come though and he previously stated an interest in sending the 21-year-old out on loan in January to aid his development.

Now, speaking to The News, the Pompey boss has confirmed this is still the case.

He said he hopes to take up the 12-month option in his contract to secure his future beyond the end of this season before finding him a loan move for the second half of the season.

“Josh is a super infectious character who brings positive energy to the training ground every day,” Cowley said.