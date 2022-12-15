‘Would be brilliant’ – Danny Cowley reiterates Portsmouth’s goalkeeper transfer plan

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed the club still hope they can send goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi out on loan this winter.
Portsmouth managed to snap up Oluwayemi in the summer transfer window, bringing him in after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end upon the climax of the 2022/22 campaign.
Since then, he’s served as Josh Griffiths’ no.2, only finding game time in the EFL Trophy.
Cowley has remained insistent that they see Oluwayemi as a promising option for years to come though and he previously stated an interest in sending the 21-year-old out on loan in January to aid his development.
Now, speaking to The News, the Pompey boss has confirmed this is still the case.
He said he hopes to take up the 12-month option in his contract to secure his future beyond the end of this season before finding him a loan move for the second half of the season.
“Josh is a super infectious character who brings positive energy to the training ground every day,” Cowley said.
“I know he’s popular with both players and staff. He’s got a real chance. He has athleticism, he just needs games.
“My ambition for him would be to get him out on loan. I know he could go and do really well at National League level or League Two level. Josh just needs that opportunity to develop now, to do that he needs a run of games.
“That would be brilliant for him.
“So my ambition will be to take his option up now and find a suitable loan for him in January.”
Best for Oluwayemi?
There’s no doubt that some senior game time could do Oluwayemi’s development a great deal over the second half of the season.
Cowley did acknowledge that Pompey would likely need to bring in another goalkeeper before letting him go though given the lack of depth in that role, so it will be interesting to see if he is granted his wish of another addition in January.
It could have great benefits for Oluwayemi in the long run as he bids to forge a way into the starting XI at Fratton Park after starting out his career in Spurs’ academy.
With Griffiths only in on loan, you have to think the no.1 shirt will be up for grabs at the end of the season and a strong stint away could put Oluwayemi in a strong position to earn that spot.