‘They’ll do well to earn promotion’ – Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Norwich City welcome Blackburn Rovers to Carrow Road with just a point separating the two sides.

Dean Smith’s side got off to a winning start on their return to action last weekend with Teemu Pukki’s early goal enough to beat Swansea City.

Blackburn Rovers have had a decent season under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson but suffered a shock 4-1 home defeat to Preston North End last Saturday, and so they’ll be looking for an immediate response.

Rovers’ recent form hasn’t been great, losing three of their last four matches. But they remain in a good position in the table ahead of the Christmas period.

Norwich City meanwhile have lost just one of their last five league outings, winning three of those.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“This one could go either way. The Canaries haven’t been as consistent as you would’ve expected so far but I feel they are once again moving in the right direction under Smith.

“Rovers need to rediscover their form after some poor results otherwise they could fall out of the promotion picture like they did last season. They are more than capable of getting the three points on Saturday and Bradley Dack’s improving form could be influential on Saturday, and indeed in the rest of this season.

“This will no doubt be a close encounter but given the fact that Blackburn have yet to draw a game this season, I fancy someone to nick it. For me, it has to be Norwich, who I feel will just have the edge over their guests.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game in the race for top-six. These two sides both have the quality to give any team in the division a good game, but both can be beaten.

“There’s only one point between these two teams in the table for a reason – they’re both very evenly matched. For me though, Norwich City at home is just too difficult to bet against.

“I like Blackburn and I think they’ve got a good thing going under Tomasson. But for me, they’ll do well to earn promotion this season and they’ll do likewise to win on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers