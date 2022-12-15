‘They have no choice’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Oxford United in League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls were held away at Exeter City last weekend but will fancy their chances on home soil where they have only lost once so far.

Darren Moore’s side are unbeaten in the league for nine matches and are hot on the heels of Plymouth Argyle in 2nd. The Yorkshire outfit are among the favourites for promotion this season and nothing would suggest they’re not capable of this so far.

Oxford United have turned things around after dropping as low as 20th back in October. Their fixture with Barnsley was postponed last weekend but the U’s have not lost in seven games overall. Their last outing was a 1-1 draw away at Accrington Stanley at the beginning of December.

Long-term coach Karl Robinson has got Oxford United in and around the play-off picture for the last three seasons and a few more wins could put them back in contention again. They currently sit in 16th but are only six points off Peterborough United in 6th with a game-in-hand.

Ahead of this weekend’s match, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“This won’t be straightforward for Wednesday despite them being firm favourites to take all three points. The Owls have lacked firepower recently with just three goals scored in their last four outings and could find it difficult against a resolute Oxford side.

“The U’s will fancy their chances of coming away with something, especially having not lost away in the league since September. While I think they might just fall short of the play-offs this season, Robinson’s side certainly have the quality to be in the top-half of the table.

“If Wednesday can play at their full potential then they should win the game but their lack of a cutting edge could be a factor again. I’m backing Oxford to leave with a well-earned point.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Oxford United

James Ray

“With Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town slipping up in recent weeks, Sheffield Wednesday are in a good spot. They have no choice but to capitalise while they can though if they want to break into the top two this season.

“Oxford United have proven a resilient opponent in recent weeks, although Karl Robinson might have hoped for a couple more wins to really close the gap on the play-offs again.

“This will be a close one, but I just give the edge to Sheffield Wednesday.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Oxford United