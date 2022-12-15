‘Their run ends here’ – Burnley v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Burnley host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley come into this weekend’s Championship clash sitting pretty at the top of the table

They’re three points clear of 2nd placed Sheffield United and now have a healthy eight-point gap to rivals Blackburn Rovers in 3rd. A comfortable victory over QPR last weekend showcased just how strong Vincent Kompany’s side are having lost only twice all season.

As for Middlesbrough, they’re on a serious march up the table after a flying start to life under Michael Carrick’s management.

Boro were underperforming and underachieving under Chris Wilder but a run of four wins in their last five has seen them rise to 10th, putting some distance between themselves and the relegation zone while moving just four points away from the play-offs.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Middlesbrough are absolutely flying at the moment and they’re well and truly back in the promotion picture. They’re serious contenders now to earn a play-off spot and with how compact the Championship table is, they might even sit in the top-six come New Year.

“If someone is going to halt their rise though, it’s Burnley.

“Vincent Kompany has been a huge hit at Turf Moor and I can’t see them slowing down on their way back to the Premier League. This will be a tough test though, and they might have to settle for a point.

“Turf Moor has been a fortress for the Clarets, but I think Boro might just snatch a point.”

Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“I really didn’t expect Carrick to have such a positive and immediate impact on this Middlesbrough side, especially given the fact that it’s his first job in management. But he’s doing really well.

“And the same can be said of Vincent Kompany in his first season at Burnley, and these old Manchester rivals look set for another fierce battle at Turf Moor on Saturday.

“And whilst Boro are in very good form, I think their run ends here. Burnley are one of the best sides that the Championship has seen in a long time and I think they’ll make pretty light work of Boro on Saturday.

“But that’s not a discredit to Middlesbrough at all – Burnley are just too good in my opinion.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Middlesbrough