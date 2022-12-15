Striker interest, loan player worry and more: What we expect QPR’s January transfer window to entail

QPR’s January transfer plans may have taken a backseat in recent weeks, given the club’s recent managerial change.

Neil Critchley is the new head coach. But he doesn’t haven’t much time at all to gather his thoughts ahead of next month’s transfer window.

With the R’s vying for promotion, they could well be plotting a few key moves in January to aid that promotion push, and simultaneously end this poor run of form.

Here, we look at all the things we expect QPR’s January transfer window to entail…

Striker interest

Ahead of next month, Ranger have been linked with QPR striker Lyndon Dykes.

There was initial suggestions that Mick Beale could raid QPR for Dykes, who’d previously been linked alongside Rangers, and reports surfaced yesterday which confirmed the Gers’ interest in Dykes.

But the same report also said that Critchley is determined to keep hold of Dykes beyond next month and so it remains to be seen what happens to the striker in January.

Dykes has split opinion at QPR but he’s always been a player to give his all, and he often chips in with some important goals too.

He’s also QPR’s only real option up front, so losing him would be a real issue. But it could depend on Rangers’ and Beale’s plans for next month.

Loan player worries

QPR have some good players on loan this season, most notably Ethan Laird from Manchester United and Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

But both could be subject to a potential recall next month – Laird seems like the more likely of the two to be recalled with a recent report from Manchester Evening News revealing that Manchester United want to add some cover at right-back and that they’re set to run the rule over Laird.

Iroegbunam meanwhile looks like he could remain with QPR until the end of the season. It’s said that he has suitors in the Premier League but also that Villa have no intention of recalling him next month.

Still, it could be a nervy month for Critchley as he faces the possibility of losing some of his loan players.

Deadwood removed

Earlier in the season, it was reported that QPR would look to offload out of favour trio Macauley Bonne, George Thomas, and Conor Masterson.

The three players have been barely utilised this season but Critchley may have different views on them – Bonne in particular could be someone that the club look to keep hold of depending on Dykes’ situation next month.

But QPR do have some players that could either benefit from a permanent or temporary exit from the club and Masterson and Thomas certainly look like two that could be moved on.

Critchley’s connections

In Critchley, QPR not only have a top coach, but also a coach with a lot of connections. Like Beale, Critchley has previously worked at both Aston Villa and Liverpool and that could see QPR turn towards the Premier League duo for some potential loan signings.

QPR have already done it with Iroegbunam, and Critchley could look into utilising his connections in January with QPR looking unlikely to spend a lot – if any – money.

And Critchley could also turn towards his former club Blackpool – they’re struggling near the foot of the table and one or two of their players may be looking for the exit before an inevitable relegation scrap, and QPR and Critchley could well snap them up.