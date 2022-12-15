Significant update emerges on West Ham’s rumoured interest in Middlesbrough star

West Ham have turned their attention to other targets after Middlesbrough made it clear Isaiah Jones will not be sold in January, as per Football League World.

Middlesbrough man Jones has enjoyed an impressive rise over the last 18 months or so.

Following spells in Scotland in loan with St. Johnstone and Queen of the South, the London-born star returned to the Riverside in the summer of 2021 and hasn’t looked back since. Jones was a star performer last season and he’s maintained a key role this season, managing three goals and three assists in 21 Championship outings.

His performances have unsurprisingly drawn interest from elsewhere, with West Ham linked earlier this campaign.

However, a new report from Football League World has revealed the latest on the Hammers’ rumoured interest.

They state that David Moyes and co will be moving onto other targets at right-back after it emerged they are not in with a chance of persuading Middlesbrough to let go of Jones this winter.

Good news for Boro…

It remains to be seen if Middlesbrough are still in for a fight to keep Jones beyond the end of the January transfer window, but it will be a welcome boost to know that a strong suitor in West Ham is now looking elsewhere.

The 23-year-old has an important role to play on the right-hand side for Boro and it will be hoped he can star for Michael Carrick’s side in their bid to rise back up the table.

His importance is reflected by the fact he’s only missed one Championship game so far this season, and that was through suspension. Jones has started in 19 of his 21 league outings too, dropping to the bench just twice.