Rotherham United’s stance on Dan Barlaser revealed amid Middlesbrough interest

Rotherham United feel it makes ‘financial sense’ to sell midfielder Dan Barlaser in January, amid interest from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, according to The Northern Echo.

Rotherham United have been solid this season, sitting in 18th place in the table after 22 games played. Their ultimate end goal for the campaign will be to maintain their second tier status and they are going the right way about achieving this so far.

They will be looking towards the January transfer window as a means of getting players in to help their chances of staying in the division, but with this comes the risk of losing players to other clubs.

One player linked with a move away from the New York Stadium next month is Barlaser, with Middlesbrough keen on the 25-year-old midfielder.

According to The Northern Echo, Rotherham United accept that it makes ‘financial sense to cash in’ on the player in January, given he is out of contract next summer. However, the same report states that Millers boss Matt Taylor is desperate to keep hold of him beyond the window.

A huge boost for Middlesbrough…

Middlesbrough do have plenty of midfielders at their disposal currently, yet Michael Carrick has a preferred duo of Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney in the middle of the park. But Howson isn’t getting any younger and the 34-year-old may need to be replaced shortly.

Therefore it comes as a huge boost for the Teessiders that Rotherham United may feel the need to cash in on Barlaser as Boro will be first in the queue. They have already had success buying from the Millers before with Matt Crooks and they will be hoping to replicate that with the signing of Barlaser.

However, this will come as a blow to Rotherham United. The midfielder has been a standout performer for the club since signing in 2020, yet his contract situation and the player’s ambitions will be taken into account when it comes to staying put or moving on next month.