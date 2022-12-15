Report reveals worrying update on possibility of Ethan Laird and Amad Diallo returning to Manchester United from QPR and Sunderland respectively

Manchester United are set to make a decision on whether to recall Amad Diallo and Ethan Laird after the World Cup.

An emerging report from Manchester Evening News has revealed that Manchester United will run the rule over some of their out-on-loan players wen the World Cup finishes later this month.

The report name-drops Diallo who is currently on loan at Sunderland, and Laird who is currently on loan at QPR.

The pair have shone for their individual teams this season with Diallo having scored five goals in his last seven outings for the Black Cats, and right-back Laird having become an integral art of the QPR XI.

Manchester Evening News also go on to reveal that United are keen to add cover at right-back and cover in attack – potentially worrying news for both QPR and Sunderland.

A nervous wait for QPR and Sunderland…

So many teams in the Championship rely on a couple of loan signings to help complete their squad.

Laird at QPR has helped to fill a void at right-back and he’s been impressive so far, with his energetic performances on the flank having bettered the fluid style of play that QPR have donned this season.

And Diallo at Sunderland, although he started slowly, has become a key player in recent weeks with his driving runs and clinical finishes having earned the Black Cats a number of points.

But they’re United’s players and if they need cover in their positions, they’ll likely look into recalling them.

It’d be a huge blow to both clubs and to the players as well if they return to Old Trafford and end up warming the bench every weekend.