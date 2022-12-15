Potential transfer fee revealed as Everton weigh up Sarr move – Watford will be delighted

Everton are weighing up a £35million bid for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, reports Mirror.

Sarr has seemingly been on the brink of leaving Watford for the past couple of transfer windows. This upcoming January window however seems like it might finally be the one where he secures his big money exit from Vicarage Road.

Everton are being heavily linked with a move for the Senegalese attacker and an emerging report from Mirror’s print edition (via Goodison News) says that Matheus Martins’ recent arrival at Watford could allow Sarr to move on.

The same report also goes on to revel that Everton are weighing up a staggering £35million move for Sarr – just £5million less than what Watford paid Rennes for Sarr back in 2019.

Watford currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table. Slaven Bilic is the man in charge and he’ll surely be eager to keep hold of Sarr, but a £35million fee would be too good for the Hornets to turn down.

Sarr has featured 17 times in the Championship this season, scoring six times and assisting four more.

Well played Watford…

If this move goes through and at £35million, Watford will be laughing.

Sarr is obviously a talent, but £35million is a lot of money for him. Everton have spent poorly in the past and many might raise their eyebrows at this one.

Everton are struggling in the Premier League and could yet be relegated this season. That for Sarr would see him right back in the situation he’s in now, albeit on probably a much healthier pay check.

But Sarr could yet be the man to fire the Toffees towards safety and if so, it’ll be money well spent.

Watford return to action away at Huddersfield Town this weekend.