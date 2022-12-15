Popular QPR ace wanted in the Premier League – Aston Villa’s stance on R’s loan revealed

QPR loan ace Tim Iroegbunam is attracting interest from Premier League clubs but Aston Villa have no plans to cut his stint any Loftus Road short, The Athletic has said (via Birmingham World).

Aston Villa sanctioned a temporary exit for promising midfielder Iroegbunam in the summer transfer window, with QPR managing to secure a season-long deal for the 19-year-old.

Since then, the Birmingham-born talent has been a big hit with the R’s. He successfully nailed down a starting spot under Mick Beale, and although the boss has moved onto Rangers, it will be hoped he can continue to impress under another former Aston Villa coach in Neil Critchley.

Now though, it has emerged from The Athletic (via Birmingham World), that Ireogbunam is attracting high-level interest.

They state that ‘elite clubs’ with the financial means behind them are keeping an eye on the QPR loan star.

Aston Villa aren’t planning on selling Iroegbunam though, and thankfully for the R’s, his parent club have no plans to recall him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Good news for QPR…

Iroegbunam has proven just why he’s so highly-rated at Aston Villa in his QPR stint. His willingness to carry the ball forward combined with his technical ability has seen him become a popular figure at Loftus Road, putting the R’s faithful at risk of falling in love with another loan player.

The fact he’s drawing top interest while with the West Londoners can only be a good thing for them too. If other top clubs see loan players thriving under their watch, they’ll be more inclined to send their promising youngsters to Loftus Road too.

It will be hoped Iroegbunam stays with QPR for the season as expected as it could do wonders for his development.