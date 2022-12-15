Plymouth Argyle close to sealing double transfer deal ahead of January

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said the Pilgrims are looking to seal two new signings ahead of the January transfer window.
Plymouth Argyle will be hoping that some winter additions can help bolster their bid for a long-awaited Championship return.
The Pilgrims are still in the top two but after a recent blip in form and with Sheffield Wednesday closing in, a fresh face or two could breathe some new life into proceedings at Home Park to keep Schumacher’s squad on their toes.
Now, with the window just over two weeks away, the work to bring new signings in is already close to paying off.
Speaking to Plymouth Live, Pilgrims boss Schumacher revealed that there is one player Plymouth Argyle are ‘pretty close’ to bringing in ahead of January, while he’s speaking to another today as they look to seal that deal too.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
Good news for the Pilgrims…
Given how unpredictable the January transfer window can be, it’s best for clubs to try and get their business done as soon as possible. Having two deals lined up before the window even opens makes for good reading for Plymouth Argyle as they bid to bolster their ranks.
Plymouth Live’s report notes that they would both appear to be permanent additions too, with the club’s loan quota already filled and none expected to return to their parent clubs.
It will be hoped that the new additions can help give the Pilgrims they need over the second half of the season to get over the line and seal a long-awaited return to the Championship.