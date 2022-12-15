Plymouth Argyle close to sealing double transfer deal ahead of January

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said the Pilgrims are looking to seal two new signings ahead of the January transfer window.

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping that some winter additions can help bolster their bid for a long-awaited Championship return.

The Pilgrims are still in the top two but after a recent blip in form and with Sheffield Wednesday closing in, a fresh face or two could breathe some new life into proceedings at Home Park to keep Schumacher’s squad on their toes.

Now, with the window just over two weeks away, the work to bring new signings in is already close to paying off.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Pilgrims boss Schumacher revealed that there is one player Plymouth Argyle are ‘pretty close’ to bringing in ahead of January, while he’s speaking to another today as they look to seal that deal too.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We have already highlighted one that I think we are pretty close to. I’m on a Zoom call this morning with another one. “Hopefully, we are ready to pull the trigger as soon as possible in January because we do need to strengthen, and the earlier we do that it will give us a better chance. “I want to get them done tomorrow so they are available. I don’t know when they can be registered and whatever. If we could have a couple of additions by the time we go and play Bolton that’s obviously better than waiting until the very end of January. “As soon as the August window closes we are on to next one. We think we are pretty far down the line with a couple, and hopefully we can get going on a couple more.”

Good news for the Pilgrims…

Given how unpredictable the January transfer window can be, it’s best for clubs to try and get their business done as soon as possible. Having two deals lined up before the window even opens makes for good reading for Plymouth Argyle as they bid to bolster their ranks.

Plymouth Live’s report notes that they would both appear to be permanent additions too, with the club’s loan quota already filled and none expected to return to their parent clubs.

It will be hoped that the new additions can help give the Pilgrims they need over the second half of the season to get over the line and seal a long-awaited return to the Championship.