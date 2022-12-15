‘Perfect opportunity to make things right’ – Hull City v Sunderland prediction: The72

Hull City host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

Hull City see Sunderland travel down to the Humber on Saturday afternoon, in what is an important game for both sides.

The Tiger are slumped in 21st place of the table as things stand. Under new manager Liam Rosenior though, results are slowly improving with Hull holding Watford to a goalless draw last time out.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland meanwhile followed an impressive win over Millwall with a 2-1 defeat v West Brom on Monday night.

The Black Cats are inconsistent this season but remain in 10th, with a win this weekend able to bring them up into 7th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Many forget that Sunderland are one of the best travellers in the Championship this season – they sit 4th in the away table and after Monday night’s calamity at the Stadium of Light, this could be the perfect opportunity to make things right.

“Hull though won’t be an easy task – although they’re near the foot of the table, Rosenior is quickly building a team that’s hard to beat, and a team that’s improving tactically.

“Hull City are unpredictable in front of goal as though, often firing blanks in the Championship. I think Sunderland might have too much attacking quality for Hull on Saturday, and claim what would be a big win for the Black Cats.”

Score prediction: Hull City 0-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“Rosenior is in for a tough test in his first permanent senior management role and it’s absolutely crucial that the Tigers start to pick up some wins at home, because their away form is actually very impressive.

“Against Sunderland, they’re in for a tough test though.

“West Brom got the better of the Black Cats last time out after a fantastic second half performance and Mowbray will be determined to bounce back. And, given that the hosts have now lost four home games in a row, this is a great chance for them to do so.

“I think Rosenoir will turn around the Tigers’ fortunes, but I can see them losing here. Away win.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-2 Sunderland