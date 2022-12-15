Opinion: Oxford United should not hesitate in extending this 27-year-old’s contract

Oxford United have changed tactics in the transfer market for this 2022/23 season.

In transfer windows prior to this summer, Karl Robinson did extensive business in the loan market, and also brought in a few new faces who signed outright for the club.

In the 2022 summer window though, loan deals were not at the top of the agenda. In fact, many Yellows fans were very disappointed with the levels of activity of any kind in last summer’s window. A lot of the business was done late, with many of the rumoured signings from earlier in the window failing to materialise at all.

Amongst the business that was done, the emphasis was on signing players for the club rather than loan deals this time though.

There have subsequently been numerous injury and fitness problems – particularly amongst those players who have signed for the club recently, sparking criticism from some quarters in the fan base.

Caution was also shown, in terms of the length of the contracts offered to some of the players who joined in the summer. One example of this is Djavan Anderson who was given a one-year contract, with the possibility of extending it by a further year.

1 of 20 Who has more Twitter followers - Sunderland or West Brom? Sunderland West Brom

Contract extension for popular right back?



Anderson joined the club late on transfer deadline day, and spent his early days with Oxford United securing a work permit.

He can play at right-back, or further forward on the right side of midfield; he fits in well with Robinson’s ethos of playing attacking full-backs who get forward quickly and effectively.

Anderson had been on the books at Lazio and had been on the bench for them as recently as the night before coming to Oxford. He has played for the Netherlands at U18 level and also qualifies as a full international for Suriname.

At 27, he’s at the height of his career, and has made 11 starts for the U’s so far this season, scoring once in the impressive victory away from home against Bolton Wanderers.

He’s made an eye-catching impact on the right and is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Grenoble Road.

Exercising the contract extension for Anderson for a further 12 months would be welcomed by most Oxford United fans.