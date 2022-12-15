Opinion: Mowbray should drop interest in Blackburn man and bring Fulham outcast to Sunderland next month

Sunderland have already been linked with a host of players ahead of the January transfer window.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is claimed to be interested in reuniting with Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley.

He made his breakthrough under Mowbray’s watch at Ewood Park, becoming a Championship regular and one of the club’s most promising academy players. However, game time has been limited for the 23-year-old under Jon Dahl Tomasson, and links with a Mowbray reunion have emerged.

However, rather than raiding Rovers for Buckley, the Black Cats should turn their attention to Josh Onomah…

A shrewd move to make?

It was claimed back in the summer that Fulham were willing to let Onomah move on but a move failed to materialise.

He was linked with a move to Championship duo West Brom and Middlesbrough in September as well. But, again, those rumours failed to develop into a move and the former Spurs youngster has remained at Craven Cottage since.

The 25-year-old’s situation remains the same though – he’s out of favour under Marco Silva and his deal is up in 2023. Yes, Fulham hold the option to extend his stay by 12 months, but given that he’s not in the first-team picture, it would be a real surprise to see that extension clause triggered.

That could open the door for a Championship side to swoop in, and Sunderland could be an ideal candidate.

For starters, his contract situation at position with Fulham means he’d probably be an awful lot cheaper than Buckley, who only signed a new deal with Blackburn Rovers in the summer. That deal runs all the way through to 2027 too.

Moreover, Onomah would bring a bit more physicality to the middle of the park. He’s bigger in height and stature than Buckley and Mowbray already has a good supply of diminutive, technically gifted central midfielders with the likes of Alex Pritchard, Edouard Michut, Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton.

Onomah could sit deeper in a defensive midfield role or push forward into the no.10 spot if needs be too given that he played in that role earlier in his career too. He started out as a promising youngster at Spurs and while his career to date hasn’t quite reached the heights some might’ve thought, Onomah looks like a player who still has untapped potential.

There’s a good deal to be done for the Fulham outcast, and Sunderland would be wise to pounce.