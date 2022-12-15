Newcastle United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough all keen on Birmingham City man, report reveals

Newcastle United, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough are all keen on Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham, reports TEAMtalk.

Bellingham, 17, is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy. He’s broken into the first-team and has 11 Championship appearances to his name so far this season.

Younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, TEAMtalk say that Birmingham City have a growing battle on their hands to keep Jobe at the club.

Their report goes on to reveal that Newcastle United, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough are among the sides keen.

Birmingham City have a number of young players who’ve attracted transfer interest so far this season, with Bellingham, George Hall, and Jordan James having all had suitors this season.

But it seems like the race for Bellingham is the one heating up the most as we approach the January transfer window and it seems like the youngster could be heading to the north-east.

The next star?

Bellingham is obviously a talent, and he has a tough gig trying to live up to the hype of his brother who was impressive at the World Cup in Qatar.

There’s been talks of a Premier League move for some time now but these links to Middlesbrough and Sunderland are somewhat surprising.

Many would think that Bellingham would be snapped up by a Premier League side like Newcastle and not by one of Birmingham City’s Championship rivals.

What Blues might want for Bellingham remains to be seen, but Newcastle would definitely have the edge if the price starts to go up.

With January just around the corner, this could definitely be a transfer story to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.