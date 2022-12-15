‘Most importantly…’ – Birmingham City boss makes optimistic transfer admission ahead of January

Birmingham City boss John Eustace’s says there’s gaps in his squad that he’d like to fill next month, but he won’t lose sleep if Blues can’t get it done.

Birmingham City are enjoying a solid season so far. Eustace has revitalised the club after a number of poor finishes in the Championship, with Blues currently sat in 14th place of the table.

January is just around the corner and so teams in the Football League will be looking to get a number of transfer deals over the line.

And Birmingham City will be no different.

Speaking to BirminghamLive ahead of tomorrow night’s Championship clash v Reading, Eustace said of his side’s transfer plans:

“There’s gaps that we’d like to fill, if we can’t we get on with it, there’s no problems, we haven’t had any excuses all season, we stick together and whoever plays in those positions will be one hundred per cent committed and we will have to see in January when that comes.

“I think everyone would like to add but they have got to be good players to come into the squad now and make us better and most importantly they are good characters.”

Birmingham City fans may have been hoping to see some expenditure in next month’s transfer window. But Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson’s proposed takeover of the club has reportedly fallen through, and how that might impact upon Blues’ January transfer window remains to be seen.

A tough one to call…

Eustace has some good, young players coming through. He won’t want to take away from their development with too many signings but at the same time, if Blues don’t make a few additions, they might trail off towards the end of the campaign when fatigue sets in.

But St Andrew’s is becoming an attractive place for players to come and expect Birmingham City to pursue a number of deals, with Eustace definitely needing cover in certain areas of the pitch.

Another pacey attacker and maybe another holding midfielder could be ideal, with Krystian Bielik’s future at the cub still up in the air.

Birmingham City v Reading kicks off at 8pm tomorrow and will be shown live on Sky Sports.