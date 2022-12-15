Middlesbrough preparing to firm up interest in Sunderland star, report claims

Middlesbrough are preparing to firm up their interest in Sunderland’s Ross Stewart with an approach, The Northern Echo has reported.

Sunderland talisman Stewart has long been the subject of interest from elsewhere.

The uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at the Stadium of Light has only ramped up speculation too. His current deal is up at the end of the season, although the Black Cats do hold the option to extend his stay by a further year if they wish.

Among those said to be keen ahead of January are Championship rivals Middlesbrough, and now, a new report from The Northern Echo has said that the Teessiders are preparing to make an approach for the Scottish striker.

Boro are hopeful of making the most of Stewart’s contract uncertainty by pouncing this winter, although Sunderland are understandably keen to extend his deal on a long-term basis still.

Stewart has endured an injury-hit campaign, playing in only seven Championship games. In those outings, he’s managed five goals and three assists.

Up in the air…

It still remains to be seen just how Stewart’s situation at Sunderland pans out, but the longer the uncertainty remains, the more the likes of Middlesbrough could grow in hope of striking a deal.

Obviously, the Black Cats will be hopeful of keeping hold of their key striker. Losing his goals could be a big blow to their own ambitions for this season and beyond, but they’ll know that this could be one of their last chances to earn big on the striker, even if his 12-month option is triggered.

Stewart isn’t short of suitors though, so it will be interesting to see just where he ends up if he does head for pastures new.