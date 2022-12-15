Michael Obafemi latest: Burnley’s depleting transfer options could see interest in Swansea City man reignited ahead of January

Burnley made a late effort to sign Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi last summer.

But the Irishman remained in Wales, where he’s since endured a tough season in the with just three goals to his name in 19 league appearances.

After his failed move to Turf Moor, Swans boss Russell Martin left Obafemi out of the team for two games.

His side currently sit in 10th place of the table compared to Burnley who sit in 1st, and an impressive 13 points ahead of the Swans at this moment in time.

So what’s the latest on Michael Obafemi to Burnley?

It’s now been widely reported that Burnley are looking to add another striker in January.

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres was linked with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has quite firmly ruled out the possibility of Gyokeres leaving the club next month.

Burnley also have another option in Wout Weghorst.

The Dutchman signed last January and is currently out on loan with Besiktas in Turkey, and amid his impressive scoring form this season, some had speculated online whether or not Kompany should bring him back to England.

But LancsLive say that a recall remains unlikely.

Putting two and two together then, Burnley could well revisit their interest in Obafemi next month, given the fact that a move for Gyokeres looks unlikely.

This is a stance shared by WalesOnline who wrote a similar thing recently, and they also say that Obafemi was keen on joining Burnley last summer and so there may still be an interest from the Swansea striker’s perspective.

Burnley certainly look to be in need of a striker. Obafemi clearly fits the bill for them else they wouldn’t have moved last summer – whether they move in January remains to be seen, but remains a very real possibility.