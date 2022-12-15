Max Aarons latest: Norwich City potentially waiting on West Ham catalyst as Manchester United transfer priorities emerge

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of January.

Last month, reports credited Manchester United with an interest in Norwich City’s 22-year-old right-back Aarons.

The Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past but he remained at Norwich City, where he’s now in his fifth full season as a first-team player at the club.

With his contract out in 2024 though, and with Norwich City looking like they might struggle to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, it seems like Aarons could soon be on the move.

So what’s the latest on Max Aarons’ future?

Since his initial links to Manchester United emerged, little has been said since.

But interestingly, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be prioritising a right-back signing in January, but that it depends on whether the club can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

There’s a few different right-backs who’ve been linked with a January move to Old Trafford and TEAMtalk recently wrote that Aarons is among their targets, suggeting that the Red Devils have retained an interest in the Englishman.

So it seems like United could definitely make a move for Aarons in January, but it would obviously depend on the outcome of Wan-Bissaka.

Just this week though, reports have emerged linking West Ham with a January move for Wan-Bissaka – trusted Hammers source ExWHUemployee has also confirmed West Ham’s interest in the United man.

So the potential catalyst for Aarons to move to Old Trafford seems to be materialising – expect Ten Hag to have a number of names he’s considering, but expect Aarons to be one of them.

Norwich City may be reluctant to sell as they look to climb up into the Championship’s top two come the end of the season. But after keeping hold of Aarons after so many relegations, the time might be right to let him move on.