‘Massively under-performing’ – Bristol City v Stoke City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

Bristol City see Stoke City head over to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, for what should be a closely contested game between two struggling sides in the Championship.

The Robins sit in 16th place of the table as things stand – they won their last outing v Rotherham United which ended a run of five games without a win.

The Potters meanwhile are below Bristol City, sitting in 18th place of the table ahead of this weekend.

Alex Neil has endured a tough start to life at the bet365 Stadium, but his side have taken seven points from their last five games now (two wins, one draw, two defeats).

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke City are massively under-performing this season. They have some good players and some good attacking talent, but the club seems to be a bit lost for direction at the minute.

“Still, results are improving and in Alex Neil I think they have one of the best coaches in the division. Bristol City though will provide a stern test of Stoke’s mettle this weekend and this could be a really interesting game.

“Both these sides can score and conceded goals and so I think we might see a bit of a goal fest in this one – but there’s nothing to split the two sides for me.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Stoke City

James Ray

“Neither of these sides have been able to put together a proper run to lift themselves away from the lower echelons of the division and both will be thoroughly disappointed with their current standings.

“On paper, I think I give the Potters the edge. I do think Neil will be able to guide this side back up the table and their away record hasn’t been all that bad, while the Robins are winless in four at home.

“With both sides so unpredictable, this isn’t an easy one to call. Stoke will just about nick a win though I reckon.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Stoke City