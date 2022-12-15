Joao Pedro latest: Emerging Everton news could dictate Newcastle United’s chances of signing Watford man

Watford striker Joao Pedro came close to joining Newcastle United last summer.

But the Magpies moved for Alexander Isak instead, and Pedro remained at Vicarage Road.

Last month though, reports claimed that Newcastle United had retained an interest in the Brazilian and that they were weighing up another move ahead of January.

So what’s the latest on Pedro to Newcastle?

Football Insider claimed last month that Newcastle United still have a strong interest in Pedro.

It comes after they had a £30million bid for the 21-year-old rejected last summer, with Football Insider also mentioning that the Magpies have been keeping a close eye on Pedro since.

This season, Pedro has scored six goals and assisted two in 18 Championship appearances.

Watford have two key assets in Pedro and Sarr. Both came close to sealing big money moves away from the club last summer but both remained.

Sarr though looks to be closing in on an apparent £35million move to Everton – an emerging report from Mirror (via Goodison News) says that Matheus Martins’ recent arrival at Watford could pave the way for Sarr to leave, with the Toffees now weighing up a big money offer.

With Watford looking to secure an immediate return to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic, it seems unlikely that they’d sell both Pedro and Sarr.

Claiming £35million from the potential sale of Sarr could give Bilic and Watford a nice bit of spending money for January, with Bilic having already revealed that he needs wingers and midfielders next month.

Pedro has filled in on the wing but Bilic says he wants his main striker closer to the goal.

What’s more is that Newcastle United have been linked with a number of other strikers ahead of January, and reports have played down the potential of a big-spending month for Eddie Howe’s side – two factors which could simultaneously weaken their interest in Pedro ahead of next month.

All in all, it seems like a Pedro sale to Newcastle next month, or to any side for that matter, is becoming less likely.