Championship club tipped to ‘consider cashing in’ on Rangers, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth target next month

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke believes that Antoine Semenyo could leave Bristol City in next month’s transfer window.

Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Ashton Gate for the most part of 2022.

The Ghanaian international shone last time round, recording 20 goal contributions (eight goals, 12 assists) and has recently returned from the World Cup.

A number of clubs have been mentioned alongside him this year – some seem to have a firm interest whilst others seem to have had a passing interest.

But a recent report from BristolLive says that Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Rangers all remain interested – Fenerbahce have also been linked.

And speaking out on the situation, transfer insider O’Rourke had this to say:

“I think there’s a real possibility that Semenyo could leave Bristol City in January.

“It’s not just interest from the Premier League, there’s interest from all across Europe – Fenerbahce are interested and Glasgow Rangers would like to sign him, as well as the likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.”

Semenyo is out of contract next year but the Robins have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

“So I think obviously Bristol City did really well to keep hold of Semenyo in the summer when he was widely maybe expected to move on then with widespread interest in his services,” O’Rourke continued.

“But yeah, with his contract running down. I think Bristol City would really consider cashing in on him in January as well and I think they could maybe do with the money.”

Semenyo on the go?

Bristol City are really struggling in the Championship this season. The club looks to be in need of a bit of a rebuild and Nigel Pearson has seemingly started that, with all the young blood he’s bringing through in the first-team.

But it’s not moving along quickly enough and a sale of Semenyo, before he and the club get into a bit of a contract fiasco, seems ideal.

They could still get a decent fee for him next moth despite him not having had the best of campaigns so far and there seems to be a good amount of interest in him as things stand.

But it depends on whether Bristol City first of all receive any offers, and if any those offers are acceptable.