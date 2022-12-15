Insider says Middlesbrough and Norwich could struggle to land Leeds man who ‘doesn’t figure’ in club’s long-term plans

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke believes it’ll be difficult for either Norwich City and Middlesbrough to land Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh next month.

Recent reports have revealed that Leeds United’s Drameh could be on the move next month, and that he has a number of suitors in both England and Europe.

Middlesbrough and Norwich City were two of the teams mentioned, but transfer insider O’Rourke believes that the Championship duo might have a hard time pursuing the 21-year-old.

It’s also said that Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, and more are keen on Drameh.

Speaking about the situation, O’Rourke said:

“I think it will be hard when you’ve got such widespread interest from foreign clubs who can maybe offer Cody Drameh a chance to go and play regular first-team football and a chance to really kickstart his career.”

He continued:

“It will be a big blow I think for Leeds if Drameh does leave but it does seem as though he doesn’t figure in their long-term plans as well, so it’s no surprise to see the likes of Norwich and Middlesbrough looking at Drameh.

“As you said, had a good spell on loan at Cardiff and he’s a player who would definitely improve those two squads, but I think he’s gonna have a lot of options and again, it’ll all depend on what Leeds decide to do with him in January.”

Drameh has featured just once in the Premier League this season. Last time round he spent time on loan at Cardiff City where he featured 22 times in the Championship, managing three assists.

A difficult pursuit…

Despite Drameh being surplus to requirements at Leeds, he remains a player with bags of potential and so it’s easy to see why so many teams are interested.

Leeds’ right-back position is pretty stacked and so Drameh isn’t really in contention. but he proved himself to be a competent right-back at Cardiff City and a good player going forward too.

A move to either Middlesbrough or Norwich City would still be an exciting opportunity, and the Canaries in particular could be in the market for a right-back after seeing Max Aarons linked with the likes of Manchester United ahead of January.

Boro meanwhile are said to be looking into bolstering other positions.

Drameh certainly looks to be on the move next month and wherever he ends up, he’ll have the chance to play some regular football.