‘Ideally’ – Rowett reveals loan plans for Millwall youngsters

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed to NewsAtDen that the club plan to loan out some young players in the January transfer window.

Millwall are in 7th position in the league table as things stand and will look to improve their squad in the upcoming window to help break into the top six. They have been mightily close in seasons gone by and they will be hoping this is the year they can achieve their goal of a top six finish.

But whilst the January window presents an opportunity to bring players in, Millwall will also look to loan out players on the peripheries as a means of them getting valuable playing time and regular minutes at senior level.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Lions boss Rowett confirmed they will assess each individual case by case but there will be players who are loaned out, and some who will stay at The Den in the academy setup.