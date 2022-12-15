‘Ideally’ – Rowett reveals loan plans for Millwall youngsters

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed to NewsAtDen that the club plan to loan out some young players in the January transfer window.
Millwall are in 7th position in the league table as things stand and will look to improve their squad in the upcoming window to help break into the top six. They have been mightily close in seasons gone by and they will be hoping this is the year they can achieve their goal of a top six finish.
But whilst the January window presents an opportunity to bring players in, Millwall will also look to loan out players on the peripheries as a means of them getting valuable playing time and regular minutes at senior level.
Speaking to NewsAtDen, Lions boss Rowett confirmed they will assess each individual case by case but there will be players who are loaned out, and some who will stay at The Den in the academy setup.
“Each player will have a mixed plan of what we would like them to do,” said Rowett.
“I think some clearly need to get out and play men’s football, others will benefit from staying in our system and continuing to work.
“There’s a mixed view on all of those players and each individual will have their plan of what we ideally would like to happen.”
Millwall could break into the top six as early as this weekend when they face Luton Town on Sunday morning, but only a win and other results going their way would result in progressing up the standings.
The right decision from Millwall…
Young players getting out and playing regularly at senior level out on loan will only benefit all parties. Millwall will be the beneficiaries longer term given that the player will be earning valuable experience short-term and returning to The Den a better and more confident player.
The player themselves will be improving and challenging themselves at potentially the highest level they have played at. Although academy football provides a good platform initially it cannot prepare youngsters for the intensity and quality at senior level.
Finally, Millwall have given plenty of youngsters their chance in the first-team fold and so have an academy system worth investing time and effort in. There will be several players with bags of potential and so any clubs loaning them in will benefit too.