Details of Sheffield Wednesday pair’s new contracts revealed after recent announcements

Sheffield Wednesday youngsters Rio Shipston and Sean Fusire’s new deals both run through to the summer if 2025, The Star has clarified.

Sheffield Wednesday have taken a more proactive position when looking to secure the futures of their emerging talents.

Two of the latest to commit their long-term futures to the Owls are midfielders Shipston and Fusire. Both have impressed the youth academy and the former earned his debut in the EFL Trophy against Leicester City U21s back in October while Fusire made the bench for the first time in the same tie.

Now, after the confirmation of their new deals, The Star has revealed the length of their respective deals.

They report that both Shipston and Fusire have signed two-and-a-half-year contracts at Hillsborough, keeping them onboard until the end of the 2024/25 season – the same as the deal signed by emerging striker Bailey Cadamarteri.

Both will be hopeful of making a senior breakthrough over the course of their new contracts having already sampled some first-team involvement in the early stages of this season.

1 of 20 Who scored more goals for Sheffield Wednesday? Atdhe Nuhiu Gerald Sibon

Ones to watch?

Shipston and Fusire look to have as good a chance as any of making a senior breakthrough with Sheffield Wednesday.

They’re already known to Darren Moore a having been in and around the first-team at times. They’re both central midfielders though and the Owls are blessed with some top players in the middle of the park, so it will take a big effort for anyone to dislodge the current stars.

If either of the duo start to push for more senior involvement, the loan market could be a fruitful option. They’re both still very young though, so Wednesday will want to be patient in developing the starlets to avoid pushing them too early.