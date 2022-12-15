‘Destined for the drop’ – Cardiff City v Blackpool prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

Cardiff City see Blackpool travel to Wales on Saturday afternoon, in what should be a cagey affair between two sides struggling near the foot of the Championship table.

The Bluebirds have won just one of their last five in the league and go into this weekend in 20th place of the table – just a point above the drop zone.

Blackpool meanwhile sit in 23rd, but a win could lift the Seasiders out of the bottom three – they’re winless in five now, having lost four of those five as well.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“For me, this is a huge game in either side’s season, as a win for either side would give the players and fans hope of Championship survival this season.

“Cardiff have a good amount of squad depth and so I think they might have a decent chance of staying up. But they don’t have a decent enough striker and so they’ll make it difficult for themselves.

“Blackpool meanwhile, I don’t know what’s gone wrong with them but they’re just poor this season, and I think they’re destined for the drop.

“Still, they have Jerry Yates who’s one of the best strikers in the league, and he might be enough to salvage a point this weekend.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Blackpool

James Ray

“This is a mid-season six-pointer for me. For what it’s worth, I think both these sides could be relegated this season, although the outcome of this one could have a telling impact come May.

“Cardiff have been inconsistent all season and since sacking Morison, the same problems remain, making the decision to hand the job to Hudson until the end of the campaign an even more questionable one.

“I can’t see this one being a particularly pretty one but the visitors might just snatch a valuable win. It’ll be close, but I’m backing Michael Appleton’s side to take all three points back to Bloomfield Road.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Blackpool