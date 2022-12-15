Birmingham City provided significant boost over Manchester United loan star’s January transfer fate

Birmingham City loan man Hannibal Mejbri has been assured of a full season on loan away from Manchester United, the Manchester Evening News has said.

Manchester United and Birmingham City maintained their strong transfer link in the summer when Tunisian starlet Mejbri was sent on loan to the Blues for the 2022/23 campaign.

Since arriving at St. Andrew’s, Mejbri has successfully forced his way into John Eustace’s starting XI too.

He only appeared as a substitute in five of his first six Championship appearances for the Blues but he’s started in all but one since, notching up a total of 16 appearances while chipping in with two assists in the process.

As often is the case leading into January though, speculation surfaces over the possible recall of loan players.

That has been no different for Mejbri and Birmingham City, but it seems reassurance has now been provided. The Manchester Evening News states that the midfielder is alongside Preston North End loan man Alvaro Fernandez in being assured of ‘fulfilling seasons’ with their loan clubs.

Good news for Eustace and co…

A winter departure would have left Eustace and Birmingham City with the task of finding a suitable replacement in January.

It seems there have been reassurances that won’t be necessary though, with Mejbri stating previously that he’d nothing of a potential recall either leading up to the winter transfer window.

It would’ve been an odd decision for the powers that be at Old Trafford to make. The 19-year-old has started to gather steam at St. Andrew’s and recalling him just as he nails down a starting role under Eustace would’ve made for interesting management of such a promising talent.