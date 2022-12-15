‘Absolute rubbish’ – EFL boss dismisses recent links with Rangers forward

Rangers forward Josh McPake is not a target for Northampton Town, Cobblers boss Jon Brady has said.

Northampton Town will be hoping that a couple of winter additions can strengthen their bid to win promotion from League Two this season.

The Cobblers recently acquired free agent Josh Harrop on a short-term deal, giving them another option in attacking midfield and out wide. Another player has been linked with the club recently though, with reports from Scotland stating Brady is keen on Rangers’ loaned out forward McPake.

The young Scot has previously spent time on loan in the EFL with Tranmere Rovers, Harrogate Town and Morecambe.

Now though, with the January transfer window nearing, Brady has moved to shoot down the links with a move for McPake.

As quoted by the Northampton Chronicle, the Northampton Town boss confirmed that he knows of the forward after his time with Tranmere Rovers last season but labelled the link as ‘absolute rubbish’. Here’s what he had to say:

“I saw yesterday [Monday] that the club have been linked with Josh McPake.

“I know he was at Tranmere last season but I can say in no uncertain terms that we haven’t even thought about him. There’s just absolute rubbish talk in the press at the moment.”

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

Better off looking elsewhere?

If Northampton Town are in the market for a forward this window, you’d have to think there are better options than McPake.

He’s looked promising in his spells in Scotland and his Harrogate Town stint was encouraging. However, his time with Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe were underwhelming. Regardless, his current loan deal with Queen of the South runs through until the end of the season anyway.

With the Scottish Premiership side, the 21-year-old has managed four goals and two assists in 18 games this season. He’s featured on both the left and right-wing, though the majority of his contributions have been from the left-hand side.