‘A real shame’ – Rosenior confirms Hull City man’s injury and expected return date

Hull City midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is expected to miss up to three months with a knee injury, Liam Rosenior has told Lancs Live.

Hull City signed Pelkas from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer and he has been a key part of the first-team fold since making the switch. He has played 15 times for the Tigers so far, scoring twice and assisting another.

However, despite cementing himself in the starting line-up in recent weeks, a collision with Watford midfielder Hamza Choudhury last weekend saw him leave the field just nine minutes into the game.

Now speaking to Lancs Live, Tigers boss Rosenior has given an update on the Greek international, stating he could miss up to 12 weeks through injury.

“It’s a real shame. He’s going to be out for 10 to 12 weeks,” he confirmed.

“It’s a huge blow. He’s been brilliant as a person and is someone I want to work with long-term. He doesn’t need an operation which is brilliant news.”

Hull City face Sunderland this weekend at the MKM Stadium and if Pelkas is to miss 12 weeks he could miss a whopping 15 games for his side, whilst there could be even more should the Tigers progress in the FA Cup.

A tough one to take for Hull City…

Hull City need consistency at the moment. They look to be in a relegation battle and with a new manager at the helm they need their best players fit and available to give themselves every chance of getting points on the board and pushing up the league.

With Pelkas potentially missing 15 games or more, this puts Hull City in a difficult situation and is a tough one to take for the club and for boss Rosenior. He has been a standout for the club since signing in the summer and so does come as a huge blow as Rosenior says.

However, they do have a few players who can come in and deputise in the attacking midfielders’ absence. These players will need to make good on their opportunity if Hull City have a chance of maintaining their second division status for another season come May.