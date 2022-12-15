3 positions Bolton Wanderers need to bolster in the January transfer window

Bolton Wanderers look to be in good nick as we approach the January transfer window, and the midpoint of the campaign.

Bolton Wanderers are 20 games into their campaign, and so far, so good for the Trotters.

They sit in 5th place of the League One table and look good to go on and challenge for promotion into the Championship.

But in order to do that, they might need to bolster their ranks next month – here we look at three positions Bolton Wanderers must strengthen in next month’s transfer window…

Striker

The most obvious position Bolton Wanderers will be looking to strengthen in the January transfer window will be the centre forward area. Currently, Bolton have four registered strikers at the club, with Oladapo Afolayan also filling this position at times this season.

Despite their depth in this position, Bolton have only managed 24 goals in the league this season – the joint-lowest out of the top eight sides. Dion Charles has registered just six goals so far this campaign and is the club’s leading scorer in League One.

Right-wing

Bolton Wanderers operate in a 3-5-2 system, which has helped out defensively – the club has conceded just 19 goals in 20 League One outings this season. This stability at the back has helped Bolton build from a solid foundation and pick up points, especially at home.

However, their struggles creating chances and scoring goals has meant that a negative trend has begun to occur away from home, dropping points to teams in the bottom half of the table. With Afolayan and Kieran Sadlier being the only wingers of note at the club, an addition in this area could be useful.

This would give Ian Evatt more flexibility of formation and more firepower going forwards. Rumours of Evatt going after Thomas Barkhuizen in the summer shows he is keen on the idea of adding depth in the wide areas.

Centre-back

The unfortunate news of Ricardo Santos recently contracting pneumonia has left Bolton fans worried about how long their captain will be out of action.

Santos is a colossal player for the Trotters and often sweeps up and dangerous situations the team faces, massively contributing to their strong defensive record. If he is set to be sidelined for a long time then the club may well look to dip into the pool of available centre-backs in January.

The only other available centre backs for Bolton are William Aimson and Eoin Toal, who would have to step up significantly to fill Santos’ shoes.