Watford set to make free transfer swoop for former Cardiff City midfielder

Watford are set to sign free agent midfielder Leandro Bacuna, a report from the Watford Observer has said.

Watford boss Slaven Bilic is currently enduring somewhat of a midfield injury crisis.

Hamza Choudhury has joined Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley and Dan Gosling on the sidelines, leaving the Hornets short on options in the middle of the park heading into the January transfer window.

Now though, it has emerged that Bilic is set to ease their struggles with a swoop for Bacuna.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since the summer when he was let go by fellow Championship side Cardiff City and now, the Watford Observer has revealed that he’s heading for Vicarage Road after training with Bilic’s side over recent weeks.

The Dutch-born midfielder will sign on a deal until the end of the season, adding some much-needed depth to Watford’s midfield ranks amid their injury struggles in the middle of the park.

1 of 10 What was the score when Watford lost to Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup final? 5-0 6-0 7-0 8-0

A worthwhile addition?

Given that Bacuna has been training with Watford in recent weeks, it will be hoped that he doesn’t have the rustiness that some players do after his spell as a free agent.

His Championship experience makes him an ideal addition to their midfield ranks while their sidelined players recover and he can even fill in on the right-hand side as a full-back if needs be too, offering some helpful versatility.

Bacuna has been playing in the English leagues since 2013, when he was snapped up by Aston Villa. Since then, he’s spent time with Reading and Cardiff City too, notching up 188 Championship appearances while also playing 96 times in the Premier League, so there can be no doubts about his pedigree.