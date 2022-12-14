‘The short answer to this question…’ – Will Neil Critchley be a success at QPR?

QPR have named Neil Critchley as their head coach.

Critchley replaces Michael Beale who left for Rangers last month. Formerly a youth coach at Liverpool, an assistant manager at Aston Villa, and manager at Blackpool, Critchley will hope to continue the good work put in place at QPR this season.

Expectations remain high for this campaign, so it’s going to be a difficult job for the 44-year-old Critchley.

But will he be a success in west London? Our writers have their say…

Luke Phelps

“The short answer to this question, in my opinion, is ‘yes’. This is a really smart appointment for QPR to make and on a lot of levels.

“Firstly, they can bank the compensation money from Rangers for Beale and use it on whatever. And secondly, Critchley is a very similar coach to Beale in that he favours a fluid and expansive style of play, and he’s also renowned for developing younger players.

“Whilst there’ll definitely be a bit of readjusting time, I don’t expect Critchley to change too much, and so I don’t think that adjusting period will last very long at all.

“Right now though, QPR are in a terrible vein of form and they need a win, or at least a draw to steady themselves. Preston North End will provide a huge test for Critchley and his new side this weekend, but optimism amongst the players and fans should be high going into this one.

“On a final note, I think credit should go to QPR for making a swift and steady appointment after the disappointment of Beale’s departure.”

James Ray

“There’s no doubt that losing is a hefty unwelcome blow for QPR, but bringing in a replacement of Critchley’s calibre means their path and trajectory shouldn’t change too much.

“The aim of building on the solid foundations laid by Mark Warburton will be maintained by the new boss. He, like Beale, is a modern, ambitious and progressive coach, and the future will be a bright one under his guide, just as it looked under Beale.

“Of course, he takes over a side that has looked stuck in a rut in recent weeks, but I can see the former Blackpool boss being a big hit at Loftus Road. I do feel as though play-off football will be a step too far for the R’s this season given the calibre of the division, but I don’t doubt Critchley’s ability to get them there at some point.

“After losing Beale, I feel Critchley could be the ideal replacement for QPR.”