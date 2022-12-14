The latest on Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser: Are Middlesbrough readying a January swoop for the midfielder?

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser ahead of January.
Football Insider have claimed that Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is keen on a January swoop for Rotherham United midfielder Barlaser.
The one-time Newcastle United youngster has impressed in the Championship this season, with two goals and six assists in 22 league appearances so far this season.
So what’s the latest on Barlaser to Middlesbrough?
Soon after Middlesbrough were linked with the 25-year-old, Millers boss Matt Taylor had his say on the rumour.
He told The Yorkshire Post:
“He has been a stand-out. I’d expect him to have interest as his performances have warranted that.
“But we feel he is one of the players we want to build a future with. We have been quite positive in terms of early discussions and hopefully they will continue.
“I don’t know who has leaked a story or spoken about him. All I know is that when we get to January, he’ll still be under contract as one of our players.
“Anything with the rumour mill is false.”
Taylor’s comments echo that of his predecessor Paul Warne, who fended off reported interest in Barlaser last summer.
Barlaser is out of contract next summer. Rotherham United will obviously be keen to extend his stay but there’ll likely be more and more clubs looking to take advantage of his contract situation in South Yorkshire.
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are said to be prioritising three positions in next month’s January transfer window – a striker, a winger, and a central midfielder.
Barlaser then, having already been linked and fitting in with Boro’s transfer plans as well, could quite easily be on the move next month.
But despite being out of contract next summer, Rotherham seem unlikely to let him go on the cheap given Taylor’s comments above and also the fact that the Millers are slipping down the Championship table at an alarming rate.
This move definitely looks like one to watch out for in January.