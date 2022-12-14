The latest on Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser: Are Middlesbrough readying a January swoop for the midfielder?

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser ahead of January.

Football Insider have claimed that Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is keen on a January swoop for Rotherham United midfielder Barlaser.

The one-time Newcastle United youngster has impressed in the Championship this season, with two goals and six assists in 22 league appearances so far this season.

So what’s the latest on Barlaser to Middlesbrough?

Soon after Middlesbrough were linked with the 25-year-old, Millers boss Matt Taylor had his say on the rumour.

He told The Yorkshire Post:

“He has been a stand-out. I’d expect him to have interest as his performances have warranted that.

“But we feel he is one of the players we want to build a future with. We have been quite positive in terms of early discussions and hopefully they will continue.

“I don’t know who has leaked a story or spoken about him. All I know is that when we get to January, he’ll still be under contract as one of our players.