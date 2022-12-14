‘The difficulty may be…’ – Can West Brom realistically make the top-six?

West Brom are on a march up the table under Carlos Corberan.

After a truly dismal start to the campaign under Steve Bruce, the Spaniard has been a breath of fresh air for West Brom.

He lost his first game in charge but since then, the Baggies have won four consecutive Championship games. They maintained their run with a victory over Sunderland on Monday night, defeating the Black Cats 2-1 to rise out of the relegation zone.

They’re still down in 17th, but our question is, could West Brom realistically make the top-six?

James Ray

“West Brom were crying out for the sacking of Bruce long before they actually made the decision to part ways. The difference over the past four games has been stark, and that’s all down to the work of Corberan and his coaching team.

“Yes, there remain some weak areas in the Baggies’ squad that could be exposed, but the performance against Sunderland shows how much quality there is in their ranks too. Tom Rogic at full tilt could be a scary prospect for opponents, and if Daryl Dike can stay fit and on form, he could really come alive over 2023.

“Can West Brom realistically make the play-offs? Yes. They’ve got the talent in their ranks and Corberan has shown before he’s a top operator at this level.

“However, will they make the play-offs? I’m not sure. The table is so compact at the moment, anyone could yet make a charge for the top-six and I do expect West Brom to make a push, but I think they could just end up falling short. They’re certainly one to watch over the second half of the season though.”

Luke Phelps

“Where to begin with West Brom? They were shocking at the start of the season. But one managerial change later and they look like they could beat anyone in the Championship.

“Looking at the table, you’d be right to think that they could realistically challenge for top-six this season – there’s only eight points between them and Preston in 6th and the Baggies have some tough, but rather favourable fixtures coming up in the next several weeks.

“I’ve never doubted the quality among West Brom’s squad and so in that sense, I think they can definitely achieve a top-six finish this season. The difficulty may be in the mentality.

“Earning a spot in the play-offs after such a long-haul season isn’t just about quality. It’s also about everything else in between. West Brom were left battered and bruised by Steve Bruce and whilst Corberan has had an instant impact on results, there’ll definitely be more difficult times ahead this season.

“With so many teams vying for the play-offs and with so many more games to play, and in such a short space of time, whoever finishes inside the top-six will have had an outstanding season. For me though, I definitely think West Brom will be in and around the top-six, if not in it.”