The 4 players linked with Norwich City ahead of January and the likelihood of each deal happening

Norwich City return to Championship action at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday evening.

And Dean Smith’s side will be looking to build on their solid 1-0 win away at Swansea City last time round – a win that left Norwich City in 4th place of the table.

It comes after a mixed season so far. But on the whole, Norwich City look in good stead to go and challenge for promotion this season.

A few January signings could help make that happen, and here we look at the four players linked with a move to Carrow Road ahead of next month and the likelihood of each deal happening…

Deniz Undav

Norwich City are one of several Championship sides said to be interested in a potential loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav.

The German is struggling for game time in the Premier League and Brighton could yet sanction a temporary exit for him in January.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Norwich City could certainly do with an extra name up front. Teemu Pukki isn’t scoring as many goals as he has done in previous seasons and his future remains up in the air too.

Brighton though will want Undav to get minutes wherever he goes and that might be a bit more difficult at Norwich than at other clubs in the Championship.

With a number of teams already in the running, and more joining, this one seems like an unlikely one as things stand.

Lamare Bogarde

Football Insider said earlier this month that Norwich City boss Smith is keen on raiding his former club Aston Villa for the loan signing of young defender Lamare Bogarde.

West Brom were also linked alongside the Canaries.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Nothing much has been said about this transfer since the initial news came out. It sounds like a realistic one given Bogarde’s need for game time and Smith’s obvious connections to Villa Park, but it doesn’t seem like a signing that Norwich need to make right now.

Cover at the back is always helpful, especially in the second half of what is going to be a congested season. But Bogarde is only 18 years old, he lacks experience, and throwing him into a promotion-chasing Norwich City side might not be the best idea for any involved.

Ryan Porteous

Scotland and Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous looks set to be on the move next month. Norwich City are again one of a handful of Championship teams said to be keen on the 23-year-old, who has been linked with a move to the English Football League for some time.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Norwich City have played host to a number of talented Scots over the years. Porteous could well be the next and this seems like a signing that could really make sense for Smith.

The likes of Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson remain solid at Championship level but neither are getting any younger, and Norwich could view Porteous as a long-term replacement for either player.

And recently, Hibs boss Lee Johnson said that Porteous will be allowed to leave in January, but only if they receive a decent offer – Norwich City should definitely consider putting their money on the table for this one.

Cody Drameh

Leeds United’s young right-back Cody Drameh looks set to attract transfer attention next month.

He remains out of favour at Elland Road and a number of Premier League and Championship clubs have been linked, including Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Drameh looks surplus to requirements at Leeds, who are reportedly keen on offloading him permanently next month.

And Norwich City could well be in need of cover at right-back if Max Aarons moves on in the New Year – there’s been a lot of talk about his future in the build up to January, with Manchester United apparently keen.

Drameh to Norwich City could well be one to keep an eye on.