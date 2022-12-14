Sunderland man has been on Middlesbrough’s radar since Neil Warnock days, report reveals

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been on Middlesbrough’s radar since Neil Warnock was at the helm, reports TeessideLive.

Stewart, despite only featuring seven times in the Championship this season due to injury, has been in headlines throughout the campaign.

As he nears his return to action though, there’s become increasing speculation about his future at the Stadium of Light, with Middlesbrough said to be one of a handful of teams looking into a potential swoop for the Scot.

And TeessideLive have now revealed that Stewart has been on Middlesbrough’s wishlist for a long time – since the days of Warnock in fact.

The veteran manager left Boro in November 2021 and was replaced by Chris Wilder, who’s since been replaced by Michael Carrick.

Whether or not Carrick really does fancy a move for Stewart remains to be seen. But it seems like Boro’s recruitment team might well have their eye on a move for the Sunderland man, who’s out of contract next summer.

Sunderland have the option to extend his stay by a further year and the club’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman claims that Stewart wants to stay at the club.

But contrasting reports have claimed that Sunderland will look to sell Stewart next month if he doesn’t sign an extended contract.

An ambitious move for Boro…

Middlesbrough could be readying a big January transfer window as they reignite their promotion hopes for this season, but a move for Stewart looks unrealistic.

He’s not even made his return from injury yet and Sunderland have been waiting on his return since September, so it seems unlikely that they would consider letting him go in January.

And Carrick will surely want to make his own recruitment decisions – obviously with the help of his recruitment team – and so Stewart may not be someone that Middlesbrough keep an eye on for much longer.