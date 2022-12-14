Reporter says Hull City could have ‘the edge’ over Swansea City in Crystal Palace transfer battle

Hull City could have ‘the edge’ on Swansea City in the battle for Malcolm Ebiowei thanks to his history with Liam Rosenior, Pete O’Rourke has said.

Swansea City were the latest side to be linked with Crystal Palace’s 19-year-old winger at the weekend.

Alan Nixon stated on his Patreon that the Swans had joined Hull City in showing an interest in a potential winter loan swoop for Ebiowei, who is just on the periphery of the first-team picture at Selhurst Park after his summer move from Derby County.

A January loan could be the ideal next step for his development while he’s still not quite in Patrick Vieira’s plans.

Now, reporter Pete O’Rourke has told Football League World why Hull City might just have the edge on Swansea City in the race for his signature.

He has said that while Ebiowei would be a good fit in South Wales, his history with Liam Rosenior could give the Tigers an advantage. He said:

“You would think the relationship that Liam Rosenior has with Malcolm Ebiowei would stand them in good stead if Crystal Palace do decide to let him go out on loan.

“I think it would serve everybody’s best interests if he was to join Hull on loan because he hasn’t had many opportunities at Crystal Palace.

“We saw what he could do at Derby. He was a very exciting player there, so the chance to go maybe playing in the Championship would be something that would be attractive to the player and I think the chance to work with Rosenior maybe would give them the edge over other rivals for his signature.

“But again, when you have to deal with these loan deals, it’s not just the player’s decision, it’s also the club’s, and if Crystal Palace feel he would be better served going to Swansea, they’ll try and send them there.

“We all know Swansea do play very attractive football under Russell Martin and Ebiowei will be somebody who would definitely fit their style of play.”

A good coup for either side…

It remains to be seen just who wins the race for Ebiowei if Palace do sanction a temporary exit this January, but he’d definitely be a worthwhile addition for either the Swans or the Tigers.

His willingness to get at his opponent and carry the ball will make him an exciting addition for both clubs – you could certainly see him fitting in well as one of Russell Martin’s inside forwards at the Swansea.com Stadium.

As O’Rourke said though, after being coached by Rosenior at Derby County, that could just give Hull the upper hand as Palace look to find the best club for their promising youngster.