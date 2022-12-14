Report shares interesting update on Rangers’ alleged interest in QPR striker Lyndon Dykes

Rangers’ interest in QPR striker Lyndon Dykes has been confirmed, but new R’s boss Neil Critchley is reluctant to let the Scot leave.

Michael Beale left QPR for Rangers last month and soon after, there were suggestions that he could raid the London club for previous Rangers target Dykes.

The Scotland international joined QPR from Livingston in 2020 and has since scored 26 goals in 97 Championship outings for the club.

And now, an emerging report from Football League World has apparently confirmed Rangers’ interest in Dykes, whilst reporting that new QPR boss Critchley is a fan of the striker and doesn’t want to let him leave in January.

Rangers have been linked with Dykes in the past, so that’s nothing new – and Dykes is QPR’s only real no.9, so Critchley will obliviously be reluctant to lose him in the New Year.

Stating the obvious…

Any Scottish international who does relatively well in the Football League will often be linked with a move to Celtic or Rangers at some point.

And Dykes has been loosely linked with Rangers since his move to west London so this emerging report, whilst interesting, doesn’t really reveal anything new other than this apparent Critchley stance on the move.

But Critchley has only just arrived at the club – he’ll obvious be weary of losing one of his key players next month and especially Dykes, who is his only real option up front.

Still, Rangers’ apparent interest in Dykes might not go away anytime soon and so Critchley may face a testing January transfer window.

His QPR tenure gets underway this weekend when he takes his new side to Preston North End in the Championship.