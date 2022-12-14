Positive update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday pair after extended absences

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran are expected to be fit and available for the upcoming Christmas schedule.

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t had the best luck with injuries so far this season, so Moore will be pleased that his side are still within touching distance of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots.

One man who has endured some tough luck is summer signing Famewo. He picked up an injury just 29 minutes into his debut for the Owls back in August and has been absent since, only returning to the matchday squad against Derby County at the start of the month.

Another long-term absentee is Adeniran, who started the season promisingly before being cast to the sidelines in August.

Now though, as revealed by Moore, both players are poised to be back to 100% and in contention for the festive schedule.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss told Yorkshire Live that while Adeniran will have another ‘bounce game’, Famewo is ready to go.

“I’m happy where Akin is at now,” he said. “He’s fine to step in now.

“We’ve not got a bounce game this week so for Dennis it’s really about volume in training for him. Then we’ll arrange another game the week after. If Dennis comes through that then he’ll probably be in a position where he’s ready to rejoin the team.

“That will then be him ready for the Christmas campaign really.”

Light at the end of the tunnel…

After their respective long-term absences, Famewo and Adeniran are finally on the brink of a full return to senior action.

Both will be welcomed back to Moore’s squad with open arms as they bid to fight for a return to the Championship. Former Norwich City man Famewo hasn’t had much of a chance to show fans what he’s got to offer since his arrival, so he’ll be determined to make the most of the opportunity.

As for Adeniran, he’ll be hoping to carry his early season cup form into League One action. He netted two goals and provided two assists in two EFL Cup outings but still only has two league appearances to his name.