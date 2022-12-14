Opinion: Burnley must move for Brighton man after transfer insider’s recent comments on potential Clarets move

Burnley look to have a new striker on their January agenda, as they vie to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Jay Rodriguez has so far kept Burnley firing in the Championship. He’s scored nine goals in the league this season but ahead of January, it’s said that Burnley are after a striker.

LancsLive say that Burnley are after another no.9 but that they won’t spend big on a new one in January, and so a loan signing looks more likely.

And one striker who’s already been linked with a loan move to Turf Moor is Brighton’s Deniz Undav – Burnley are said to be one of a number of teams looking into a potential deal for the German.

Why this move makes so much sense…

Not only are Burnley already low on strikers, but there’s suggestions floating about that Halil Dervisoglu could be on his way to Fenerbahce – the striker has struggled for game time on loan at Burnley this season.

So Vincent Kompany’s already urgent need for a striker looks like it become even more pressing, and the Belgian coach may already know all about Undav.

Undav has spent the bulk of his career laying in Belgium and played for Royal Union SG in the previous two campaigns.

He netted 17 goals in the Belgian top flight during the 2020/21 season and 26 in the last, finishing the 2021/22 campaign as the division’s top scorer.

And there’s more – transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has recently discussed Undav’s situation, and he believes that of all the teams linked with a loan move for Undav, Burnley might be the best bet.

He said:

“I’m sure Burnley, obviously going for promotion in the Championship, is an attractive option for him and I’m sure he will get minutes there.”

So a Burnley move for Undav seems to make sense on a lot of levels – the Clarets need a striker and Undav would be a cost-effective option, Kompany may already know all that he needs to know about him, and Brighton might yet favour Burnley as a potential destination for the player.

He’s a proven and prolific striker who would provide a lot of energy and zip to the Burnley front-line, which would also make him ideal for the style of play that Kompany dons at Turf Moor.

Burnley return to action v Middlesbrough this weekend.