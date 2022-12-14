‘Not enough at all’ – Ipswich Town loanee opens up on Portsmouth game time frustrations

Portsmouth’s loaned in striker Joe Pigott has made his game time frustrations clear while speaking to The News.

Ipswich Town’s summer deal for Marcus Harness saw forward Pigott head in the other direction on a temporary basis.

He had struggled at Portman Road after a starring stint with AFC Wimbledon but it had been hoped that a spell with Portsmouth could kick his career back into action after a tricky 2021/22 campaign for the striker.

However, Danny Cowley has favoured Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop up top more often than not, leaving Pigott on the bench.

The 29-year-old has played 21 times across all competitions but only totalled 865 minutes, with a good chink of those coming in four starts in the EFL Trophy. Now, Pigott has aired his frustrations over his lack of meaningful game time.

As quoted by The News, Pigott confirmed that while dialogue is being maintained between him and Cowley, he expressed his strong desire for more action as he bids to make the most of his chance at Fratton Park. He said:

“I just want to play football.

“Portsmouth is a fantastic place to play football and the opportunity to play here is one I really want to take. Hopefully I will still get that chance. Hereford was my last [significant] minutes, so that’s not enough for me. Not enough at all. “Without a doubt I would [have wanted to play more]. “We have got a dialogue [With Cowley]. The boys up front have been doing pretty well and Dane and Colby is a partnership he likes. I have to accept that. We have different qualities, but that is obviously the partnership he’s looking towards at the moment.

“If I don’t get any opportunities it will be something we speak about. Hopefully I will, though.”

Can Pigott break into the side?

As the striker says himself, Scarlett and Bishop has been Portsmouth’s go-to partnership up top for almost the entire season.

Pigott has shown he can be prolific at this level before while with AFC Wimbledon and amid Pompey’s faltering form in League One, some would argue that Pigott and some of the other fringe players have deserved a shot in league action in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

The key for the Ipswich Town loanee will be taking the chance to impress when he gets it, although that’s tricky at the moment given that many of his League One outings have been brief appearances off the bench.

If not, his situation may need to be reassessed in January, as there’s certainly other clubs who could do with a striker this winter.