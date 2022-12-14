Norwich City youngster joins National League side on short-term loan

Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden has joined National League side Maidstone United on a one-month loan deal, the Championship club has confirmed.

Norwich City have opted for Tim Krul and Angus Gunn between the sticks so far this season, with the former starting the first 13 games of the campaign and the latter starting the last nine.

21-year-old Barden has been used in the academy setup, but he does have four appearances in the first-team under his belt in his Norwich City career, all of which came in the 2020/21 season when the Canaries were promoted as champions up to the Premier League.

However, now behind both Krul and Gunn in the pecking order, Dean Smith’s side have allowed the youngster to join National League side Maidstone United on loan. The club confirmed the news via their official website, stating that the deal is initially for one month, keeping him at the club until the middle of January.

A good move for all parties…

Barden is down the pecking order and may feel he needs a move away from Carrow Road to get some valuable playing time and minutes out on the pitch. The move to Maidstone United should provide him with that opportunity.

Norwich City benefit in that Barden will likely return a more confident and complete player, given he will be playing senior football in a competitive league week-in week-out. This should stand him in good stead when it comes to attempting to get back into the first-team fold.

Of course, Maidstone United will also be beneficiaries. He is a young and hungry player who has experience having played in Norwich City’s first-team, in both cup competitions and in the second tier. The non-league side will be hoping he can use this experience to propel them up the table and help them short-term in their hopes of getting up into the EFL.