League One transfer round-up: Portsmouth man wanted in L2, Sheffield Wednesday continuing winger talks + more

League One transfer rumours are hotting up with the January transfer window a matter of weeks away.

Sheffield Wednesday have seen their fair share of transfer speculation in the run up to the winter window.

Owls boss Darren Moore has confirmed that discussions are continuing over a potential move for Sheffield United youngster Hassan Ayari, who has spent time on trial with the club recently after expressing a desire to leave back in the summer.

One who could head for the exit door at Hillsborough is David Agbontohoma, with Moore telling The Star of the club’s desire to give him a shot at regular first-team game time.

Away from Sheffield Wednesday, it has also emerged that Portsmouth’s Kieron Freeman is attracting interest.

A report from The News stated earlier this week that League Two promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town were keen in the summer and have maintained their interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The former Sheffield United right-back is out of favour at Fratton Park and sees his contract expire next summer.

Elsewhere, Oxford United have allowed promising attacking midfielder Oisin Smyth out on trial.

Karl Robinson explained to the Oxford Mail that ideally, the 22-year-old will head out on loan for the second half of the season. In an effort to aid their bid for a loan club, Smyth has been allowed to link up with an unnamed League Two side on trial, but it remains to be seen who the unnamed team is and whether or not they’ll recruit him.

Finally, amid reported interest from Derby County, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has made it clear to The News that they are keen on keeping Clark Robertson at Fratton Park. His deal is up at the end of the season but Pompey are looking to maintain his services.

In other League One news, Rotherham United are unlikely to move for Exeter City’s Jevani Brown in the winter but could swoop in the summer and Burton Albion’s Victor Adeboyejo has been linked with Hull City.