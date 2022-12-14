Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Update on Everton starlet links, defender could leave in January + more

Sheffield Wednesday stand in good stead coming into the January transfer window, with Darren Moore’s side sitting in 3rd place ahead of the busy festive schedule.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a productive window in a bid to boost their promotion hopes.

One player who has been linked with a Hillsborough switch is Everton striker Tom Cannon. He’s been in strong form for the Toffees in the Premier League 2 and reporter Alan Nixon stated on his Patreon that the Owls have eyed him as a possible addition.

However, amid the links with Cannon, The Star quizzed Moore on a possible striker addition. The Wednesday boss said there are no plans to bring anyone into their striker department in January, seemingly ruling out a move for Cannon.

While a loan move for Cannon has seemingly been played down, one man who could leave temporary is David Agbontohoma.

Again speaking to The Star, Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore said that they are keen to see the former Arsenal and Southampton starlet tested in ‘frontline football’ by finding him a loan club. The search has been to no avail as of yet, but both the club and fans alike will be eager to see how he fares in senior football after an extensive youth career.

1 of 12 Which club does Adam Reach play for now? West Brom Birmingham City Wigan Athletic Ipswich Town

In positive injury news, Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran will be available for the busy festive schedule, Wednesday’s boss told Yorkshire Live. Both have been out since the early stages of the season but Famewo is ready to go, while Adeniran has one more ‘bounce game’ scheduled.

Finally, Sheffield United prodigy Hassan Ayari’s situation remains undecided. He’s been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday after making clear his desire to leave Bramall Lane, but the Owls are still in discussions over a potential move.

Moore told The Star he performed well during his trial but was insistent that Ayari isn’t their player, refusing to get too drawn on the details.

Elsewhere in League One, Portsmouth loan man Joe Pigott has aired his game time frustrations and Oxford United midfielder Oisin Smyth is on trial with a League Two club.