Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Midfielder linked with move away, injury blow revealed + more

Blackburn Rovers endured a poor return to Championship action last weekend, being thumped 4-1 by Preston North End.

But Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have the chance to rectify that defeat when they head to Norwich City this weekend, although it’ll be another tough outing for Rovers.

And ahead of this weekend, there’s been a number of Blackburn Rovers headlines.

With January just around the corner, Tomasson has been discussing his side’s potential to spend some money next month.

But it seems like Rovers will have to lay low on the transfer front, with Tomasson telling LancsLive:

“I would love if we could spend some fees but then we would need to rob a bank, I think! Let’s see what is possible, we don’t know 100 per cent. We don’t know what will happen with our squad as well so we shall see.”

And ahead of next month, midfielder John Buckley has been linked with a move to Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray is in charge at the Stadium of Light and reports have credited him with an interest in Buckley ahead of January – Buckley has featured just 10 times in the Championship this season.

Another player who’s been heavily linked with a move away from Ewood Park in the build up to January is Ben Brereton Diaz.

He has a number of suitors both in England and abroad, but Tomasson says that the striker won’t be sold cheap.

“If it’s a low offer, we will say no immediately,” Tomasson told Lancashire Telegraph.

“You never know what will happen in football, I’d love for the lad to sign a contract and stay with me.”