‘In a sorry state’ – Who will be relegated from the Championship? Blackpool, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and more facing the drop

The Championship relegation fight looks set to be another hectic one with the division tightly-packed as we approach the halfway stage.

As it stands, Huddersfield Town sit at the bottom of the table, four points away from 23rd placed Blackpool. Wigan Athletic are just above them in 22nd, while Hull City, Cardiff City and Stoke City are among those perilously perched above the relegation zone.

But just who will be relegated from the Championship this season? A handful of The72’s writers have their say here…

James Ray

“Predicting who will be relegated from the Championship before Christmas is a tough task, but there are certainly some strong contenders for the drop already.

“But, of the current bottom three, I think two will be relegated to League One – Huddersfield Town and Blackpool.

“Personally, I don’t think either side has the quality in their ranks to drag themselves away from the relegation zone this season. There hasn’t been enough improvement from Huddersfield under Mark Fotheringham and while I do rate Michael Appleton, the Tangerines have struggled as many expected before the season started.

“It’s anyone’s guess who could join them though. Stoke, Cardiff and Hull have under-performed massively and all of them are in serious danger of a shock drop to the third-tier. Rotherham United are another, but they do hold some top players in their ranks and I think Matt Taylor might just keep them up.

“For me, it will be between Wigan Athletic and Cardiff. Kolo Toure is still a bit of an unknown quantity in the dugout but he’s a promising coach and he could have what it takes to galvanise his squad and lift them to survival. As for Cardiff, their decision to sack Steve Morison was a bizarre one, and giving the job to Hudson until the end of the season was another questionable move.

“It’s a tough call, but I’m going for Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Cardiff City.”

Luke Phelps

“There’s a lot of teams who’ve been loitering in and around the bottom three for a good few years now. Teams like Cardiff City and Bristol City have been pretty unsurprising in recent campaigns, Stoke City as well. But the current bottom three is looking pretty firm.

“Of the three, I’d back Wigan Athletic to hoist themselves up the table – I think they’ve made a shrewd appointment in Kolo Toure and if he can bring in a few players next month, they’ll be safe.

“Huddersfield Town are in a sorry state right now but their last few performances haven’t been bad at all, and so there’s hope for the Terriers yet. Blackpool though, I really fancied them to go down this season and I think they’ll end up finishing bottom.

“Having said that, no team in the Championship is safe. West Brom have won their last four but still sit just two points ahead of Wigan in 22nd.

“I reckon Rotherham United could slip into the mix at some point as they’re in pretty terrible form right now, and I think Cardiff City and Hull City will be in amongst it in the second half of the campaign.

“But my three predictions for relegation are Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, and Cardiff City.”