Deniz Undav latest: Rangers could beat QPR, Sunderland and more to signing but Burnley labelled ‘attractive’ destination for striker

Brighton striker Deniz Undav has been linked with a number of Championship clubs ahead of January.

Undav, 26, initially signed for Brighton last January. He remained on loan with Belgian side Royal Union SG though where he eventually racked up 26 goals in the Belgian top flight last season, and 12 assists.

Now at Brighton, he’s struggling for game time and for goals, with eight Premier League appearances to his name so far this season, and no goals.

Ahead of January, reports have linked him with a loan move to the Championship, with Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Coventry City, Norwich City, QPR, and Sunderland all said to be keen.

So what’s the latest?

Recently, transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has had his say on Undav’s Brighton future, saying:

“It all depends on what Brighton decide to do with him. If he’s not going to be playing regularly then maybe Roberto De Zerbi will decide to loan him.

“They have previously loaned players out to the Championship to get first-team football with mixed success, so it depends where Brighton see his future lie in that respect.”

Names like Jan Paul van Hecke have previously shone on loan away from Brighton, doing so with Blackburn Rovers last season, and so that might give them an edge in this particular transfer chase.

“But I’m sure Burnley, obviously going for promotion in the Championship, is an attractive option for him and I’m sure he will get minutes there,” O’Rourke continued.

Burnley could end up losing Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu to Fenerbahce in January. The Clarets are widely reported to be eyeing up a striker and have been linked with Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins says he’s going nowhere.

That then could peak Burnley’s interest in Undav, whilst also calming Coventry’s potential interest in the Brighton man.

O’Rourke said:

“I’m sure for Coventry, they would love a player like Undav but I’m sure there’ll be big clubs with big ambitions who might be ahead of him in the queue to sign him if he has made available in January.”

Elsewhere, Norwich City, QPR, and Sunderland are said to be in the running.

QPR have just appointed a new head coach in Neil Critchley but reports have revealed that former R’s boss Mick Beale was keen on Undav last summer, whilst also suggesting that he could now look into bringing him to Rangers in January.

Dean Smith says Norwich City aren’t set to be too busy in January whereas Sunderland look set to make a few additions, but still have Ross Stewart to welcome back, and so a striker might not be a priority for them.

For Undav, there seems to be plenty of options, but which side might be the best fit for him remains to be seen.