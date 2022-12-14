Coventry City quiz: Do these 15 EFL stadiums hold MORE or LESS than the CBS Arena?

Coventry City’s home ground situation has been the subject of plenty of speculation over the course of the 2022/23 campaign to date.

Coventry City’s start to the season was disrupted by issues with the playing surface at the CBS Arena and most recently, the Sky Blues were issued with an eviction notice following Wasps’ administration.

Thankfully, the situation looks to have been resolved for the season at least after signing a new deal until May 2023.

Given how the home crowd has helped the Sky Blues in the Championship over the years, the club will be relieved to know they won’t have to resort to ground sharing again as they have in the past.

