Comment: Exeter City have to prioritise a new contract for this 28-year-old

Exeter City have established themselves as a team fit to compete in League One, upon their return to the third division for the first time in ten years.

The Grecians did well to retain their star players heading into this season. Valuable team members including Josh Key, Archie Collins, Sam Nombe, and Jevani Brown were all kept at St James Park over the summer despite likely interest from other ambitious clubs. Exeter only released four fringe players at the conclusion of their promotion-winning campaign, allowing them to keep the core of their successful squad together.

However, with Exeter’s attacking talent excelling in League One this season, interest for their out-of-contract goal scorers could cause the Grecians some problems when the season concludes in May. But perhaps the player supporters of Exeter City are most anxious about losing is fan favourite Brown.

Since signing for Exeter back in the summer of 2021, Brown has spearheaded the Grecians’ attack with consistent goal contributions over the two seasons he has spent in Devon’s capital. The Jamaican striker has scored 16 goals in 63 league appearances, whilst providing an impressive 20 assists. His goal scoring and creativity has earned him plaudits and he looks to be asserting one of the best talents in the third division.

Brown’s contract will come to an end in the summer of 2023, and manager Gary Caldwell will no doubt be keen to retain the City playmaker beyond the end of his first season in charge of the club. Caldwell has been critiqued for starting Brown in just four of the six games since the Scotsman took the reins at St James Park; a decision that could create some difficulties when trying to renew his contract.

With Rotherham United manager and former Exeter City boss Matt Taylor refusing to rule out a move for Brown, Exeter will be concerned about potentially losing him to the Millers when his deal expires next year.

Clubs at the top end of League One, as well as in the Championship, will surely be eyeing up a move for the 28-year-old Brown in the summer. Exeter will hope to retain Brown into next season but it could be a tough task for City to keep hold of their in-form striker.