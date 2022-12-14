Championship transfer round-up: Leeds United nearing Birmingham City swoop, Watford want World Cup striker + more

The Championship rumour mill is in full flow with the January transfer window nearing.

Leeds United’s interest in Birmingham City prodigy George Hall has been long-standing and heading into January, it seems the Blues could finally lose one of their top prospects.

TEAMtalk has reported that the Premier League side are closing in on a deal for the promising midfielder as Birmingham City’s continued takeover issues leave them short on funds coming into the transfer window.

18-year-old Hall has played 18 times for John Eustace’s side this season, netting his first goal against Watford in August.

Another player who has been subject of strong transfer speculation for a while now is Sunderland talisman Ross Stewart, with Middlesbrough among the multiple sides said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Most recently though, it emerged from Gazette Live that the Scottish talisman has been on Boro’s radar for some time. They state that he first came onto the radar under Neil Warnock, who was impressed by Stewart during an unrelated scouting mission and they’ve been keeping a close eye on him since.

Elsewhere, Chilean star Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation will be of high interest coming into the winter.

As it stands, the Blackburn Rovers forward will enter the final six months on his contract at Ewood Park when 2023 comes around, meaning further rumours surrounding his situation are highly likely come January.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is staying firm on his future though, telling the Lancashire Telegraph that the ex-Nottingham Forest man will not be let go on the cheap despite his contract situation. A host of sides have been linked with Brereton Diaz, with Manchester United even linked in November.

In other news, reports from Italy have said Watford are keen on Bari’s Moroccan international striker Walid Cheddira.

Cheddira, 24, has been on fire for Serie B side Bari in Italy this season, netting 14 goals and providing five assists in 15 games across all competitions. He’s also played twice for Morocco on their way to the World Cup Semi-Finals in Qatar.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday are continuing talks over a potential move for Sheffield United youngster Hassan Ayari and Adam O’Reilly will be free to leave Preston North End this winter.